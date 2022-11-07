Southwestern Eugene house fire extinguished; cause under investigation

EUGENE, Ore. -- Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire in southwestern Eugene that started Monday morning.
The fire reportedly started at about 10:10 a.m. on November 7. Multiple fire engines and emergency personnel responded to a reported house fire on Four Oaks Grange Road. Officials say firefighters were able to put out the fire after about an hour without any injuries of firefighters or residents.
Fire officials say the damage and cause of the fire is still under investigation. They say they currently believe the fire started under the stairs. This is a developing story; stick with KEZI for more details as they come to light.