Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 13 to 16 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 15 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14
ft at 14 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Southwestern Eugene house fire extinguished; cause under investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. -- Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire in southwestern Eugene that started Monday morning.

The fire reportedly started at about 10:10 a.m. on November 7. Multiple fire engines and emergency personnel responded to a reported house fire on Four Oaks Grange Road. Officials say firefighters were able to put out the fire after about an hour without any injuries of firefighters or residents.

Fire officials say the damage and cause of the fire is still under investigation. They say they currently believe the fire started under the stairs. This is a developing story; stick with KEZI for more details as they come to light.

