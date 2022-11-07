Southwestern Eugene house fire extinguished; cause under investigation

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 13 to 16 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 15 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&