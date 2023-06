40 millones de personas, desde Arkansas hasta Florida, están bajo riesgo por tormentas

Weather Alert

...FUNNEL CLOUDS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON IN THE INLAND VALLEYS OF SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON... An unsettled weather pattern has led to widespread shower activity this afternoon across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. Some of the showers are strong, and can be capable of producing funnel clouds. There have already been isolated reports of funnel clouds this afternoon. Funnel clouds often do not touch the ground. However, if they do touch the ground they are dangerous and can produce minor damage.