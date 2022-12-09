Brasil - Croacia en los cuartos de final del Mundial de Qatar 2022, en vivo: resultado y datos en directo

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt expected. For the Gale Warning, seas 13 to 17 ft at 11 seconds and south winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Storm Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 1 AM PST Saturday. Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves subside. &&