Croacia - Japón en el Mundial de Qatar 2022, en vivo: resultado y datos en directo

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in widespread dense fog. Pockets of visibility as low as 200 feet are likely, especially early this morning. * WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures were just above freezing across most of the central and southern Willamette Valley as of 4 AM this morning. Isolated pockets of subfreezing temperatures are likely, especially in outlying valleys Albany northward. Drivers should be prepared for icy roads this morning in case temperatures fall another couple of degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Cyclists and pedestrians should consider wearing bright or reflective clothing to increase the chances of being seen by others in the dense fog. &&