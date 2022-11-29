Ecuador - Senegal en el Mundial de Qatar 2022 en vivo: resultado y datos en directo

...ICY ROADS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING...
Several reports have come in overnight of icy surfaces and roads
in outlying areas. Besides downtown Portland, Salem and Eugene,
temperatures have fallen below freezing across much of the area as
well as some road surface temperatures. Patchy fog has also
developed in areas such as Hillsboro, Aurora, McMinnville and
Scappoose. A few isolated snow showers are also quickly moving
across the area.
These hazards will combine to impact the morning commute. Drivers
should slow down and leave plenty of space, as road conditions
may be worse than they appear.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 14 to 19 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 10 ft at 13 seconds and
southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.
* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST
Wednesday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
