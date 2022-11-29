Ecuador - Senegal en el Mundial de Qatar 2022 en vivo: resultado y datos en directo

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 14 to 19 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 10 ft at 13 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Wednesday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&