Elecciones presidenciales en Brasil segunda vuelta, en vivo: Bolsonaro, Lula, votaciones y más

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...


* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft building to 16 to 18 ft with a dominant
period of 16 seconds. South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25
kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11
PM PDT Monday. Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

