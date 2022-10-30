Elecciones presidenciales en Brasil segunda vuelta, en vivo: Bolsonaro, Lula, votaciones y más

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft building to 16 to 18 ft with a dominant
period of 16 seconds. South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25
kt.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11
PM PDT Monday. Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.
&&
