España - Jordania en amistoso antes del Mundial de Qatar 2022 en vivo: resultado y datos en directo

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY
BELOW 2500 FEET...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.
below 2500 feet.
* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&