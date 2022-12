Exclusiva: China opera más de 100 estaciones de policía en todo el mundo con la ayuda de algunos países anfitriones, según informe

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow and freezing rain expected. Snow accumulations of up to one inch. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South Willamette Valley, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold air trapped in some mountain valleys may cause icy conditions well into the day, even after most nearby areas change over to rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: &&