Hay un aumento "enorme" de niños que van a la sala de emergencias con pensamientos suicidas, según un estudio

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY BELOW 1500 FEET... * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter of a mile at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Remember to drive slower and use extra care and courtesy on the commute to work Monday morning. Watch for pedestrians in and around school zones Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. If you are a pedestrian, wear reflective clothing or use a flashlight to make yourself visible to motorists. &&