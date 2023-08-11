Inter de Miami de Messi – Charlotte FC, en vivo: goles, resultado y datos

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 603 AND 604...
* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.
* WINDS...North wind 13 to 17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25%.
* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern is Sunday
afternoon and evening, particularly between Salem and Eugene.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 10 PM
PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...A multi-day stretch of dangerously hot temperatures. High
temperatures rising into the 90s and 100s coupled with low
temperatures only dropping into the 60s and low 70s will produce
a major heat risk for much of the region.
* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington
&&