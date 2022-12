Kim Kardashian revela los desafíos de compartir la custodia de sus hijos con Kanye West

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...STORM WARNING FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South to southeast winds will increase tonight, becoming 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt this evening. Later tonight, expect south winds 30 to 40 kt, with gust 45 to 55 kt. Winds will become more southwest in the afternoon and gradually ease later afternoon into the evening. Seas will be building as well, from 18 to 20 ft this evening to 20 to 25 ft later tonight, and 30 to 35 ft Tue. Highest seas will generally be across the Oregon coastal waters. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Storm Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves subside. &&