Última hora y noticias sobre la crisis en Perú: la policía irrumpe en una universidad de Lima para dispersar a los manifestantes

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 ft at 17 seconds and northwest winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

