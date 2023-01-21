Última hora y noticias sobre la crisis en Perú: la policía irrumpe en una universidad de Lima para dispersar a los manifestantes

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 ft at 17 seconds and northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&