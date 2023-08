Muere a los 36 años el luchador profesional Bray Wyatt, según la WWE

Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL LANE COUNTY THROUGH MIDNIGHT PDT... At 1136 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Pass Creek Douglas County Park, or 16 miles southwest of Eugene, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include... Eugene, Veneta, Santa Clara, Eugene Airport, River Road, Cheshire, Crow, Lorane, Fern Ridge Reservoir, Vaughn, and Noti. In Oregon this includes State Highway 126 west of Eugene between mile markers 42 and 52. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH