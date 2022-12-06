Portugal - Suiza en el Mundial de Qatar 2022, en vivo: resultado y datos en directo

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 10 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. &&