Portugal - Suiza en el Mundial de Qatar 2022, en vivo: resultado y datos en directo

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 10 seconds and south winds 20 to 30
kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible.
* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
&&