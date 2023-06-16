Specially designed wheelchairs with tracks tested by the community in Florence

FLORENCE, Ore -- People with mobility challenges had the chance to try out a fleet of specially designed wheelchairs at Heceta beach.

On Friday, June 16, David's Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems, a non-profit organization, helped organize an event featuring their all-terrain wheelchairs. Instead of wheels, the chairs have treads and are controlled by a joystick. The wheelchairs were designed specifically to help people get to the beach, no longer being inhibited by large sand dunes or rocky terrain.

All people had to do to ride the wheelchairs was to drop by the David's Chair tent and sign up. There were six chairs total and the ride was completely free and riders could explore and enjoy Heceta beach. The event started at 10:00 a.m. and ended at 4:00 p.m. Anybody could ride the chairs, such as people struggling with diseases such as ALS or disabled veterans.

David's Chair started after David Hatrick was diagnosed with ALS. His friends started the group in 2017 and since then they've had similar chair testing events like the one on Friday. The success has even surprised the founders of the group, such as Steve Furst the CEO and Founder of David's Chair.

Furst said, "I said, we got to keep this going and I don't know how to do it and here we are today... And we want to get some people out on the beach today and make some memories. That's what David said."

The event on Friday was sponsored by the Driftwood Shores Resort. Furst also said the non-profit is in talks with different organizations to have the treaded chairs in Florence permanently.

He added, "We're pretty close to closing that deal, we're working with the Elks, The Chamber, Driftwood Shores, and a lot of other individual people to bring a track chair that'll be stationed here, hopefully in a shed soon to be built behind me. So people can come here to Florence Oregon and get on the beach."

Many of the riders at the event were impressed by the chairs. They said the chairs were easy to move and they rolled through the sand dunes easily. Susan Monroe-McCreery was one of the riders. She said the ocean is her happy place. Her late husband used to accompany her, but ever since he passed away in February she said it's been difficult to go alone.

That's why she is so grateful for the treaded chairs. She believes the chairs will not only help her with her mobility challenges but also her friends as well.

She said, "So now I can say 'Oh Yeah! There's a chair.' You make it down there and we'll put you in a chair and you're off."

Stories like this are what David's Chair hear all the time when they let people experience specialized chairs.

Furst said, "A family coming out to participate with their family member because it's rare that they get to have this opportunity. We're trying to make it so that it's an every day opportunity."

There were many smiles on riders like Monroe-McCreery's faces at the event. They can't recommend them enough, and hope they become more accessible in the future.

Monroe-McCreery said, "Anybody who lives around here I'm sure would love to be able to come down. And I've talked with a few with disabilities who say 'well, I just can't get down there anymore.'"

On Saturday, June 17, there will also be another test ride event in Newport. It will be at Nye Beach and starts at 10 a.m. For David's Chair, the goal eventually is to have treaded chairs up and down the Oregon Coast.

Furst said, "Oregon has been really good to David's Chair, and we appreciate that. So we're going to build up Oregon and make it to where people have access to outdoor mobility anywhere they go."

While still focused on Oregon, David's Chair would also like to expand to other states as well in the future.