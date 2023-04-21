Speed appears to be a factor in fatal single-car crash, deputies say

ALBANY, Ore. – A single-vehicle traffic fatality east of Albany on Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a passenger after the car they were riding in left the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
LCSO said deputies responded to several 911 calls at 1:37 p.m. on April 20 regarding a motor vehicle crash in the 38000 block of Scravel Hill Road. Deputies said Nicole Carey, 36, of Albany, was driving southbound in a 2016 A7 Audi near Cricket Lane when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, deputies said.
Emergency responders found a passenger, Dallas Welsh, 42, of Hubbard, non-responsive, deputies said. Life saving measures were attempted but authorities pronounced Welsh dead at the scene, LCSO officials said.
Deputies said Carey was transported to Albany General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said witnesses saw the Audi traveling at a high rate of speed and passing a vehicle when it left the roadway. An investigation of the crash is ongoing, but deputies said speed appears to be a factor.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective Kyle Connelly at 541-967-3950.