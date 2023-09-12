Speed limits to be lowered on certain roads near Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – Lane County officials will soon lower the speed limit on a few roads near Cottage Grove to improve safety in an area where speeding has been an issue.
The Lane County Government requested that certain sections of London Road and south Sixth Street near Cottage Grove have their speed limits reduced earlier in 2023. That request was granted on August 30, after testimony from several community members supporting the proposed changes who said people tend to drive too fast on London Road. The speed limit changes will go into effect once the new signs are posted in the coming weeks.
The new lower speed limits are 45 miles per hours on south Sixth Street from Interstate 5 and Goddard Lane to Latham Road; 45 miles per hour on London Road from Latham Road to Hootens Corner Road; and 50 miles per hour on London Road from Hootens Corner Road to Williams Creek loop. Lane County officials said these were the only locations approved for speed limit changes based on Oregon’s speed setting rules.
“Most traffic fatalities and serious-injury crashes involve excessive speeds,” said Lane County Senior Transportation Planner Becky Taylor. “While it may feel comfortable to drive fast on a rural road, please keep in mind that there are homes along those roads with people needing to pull in and out of driveways and walk across the street to check their mailboxes. We want everyone to be safe.”
The Lane County Government also said it will enhance signs for the recommended speed around curves, which show how fast a vehicle can safely navigate a curve without leaving the roadway. Lane County officials also said they would work on more traffic enforcement, with doubled fines along the first seven miles of London Road. Lane County officials said these fines do not generate enough revenue to support enforcement activities, and are intended to make people think twice about speeding.