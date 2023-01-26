Speeding driver arrested, charged with DUII

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman who had allegedly been going more than 100 miles per hour down Beltline Highway is facing a DUII charge after a Eugene Police Department officer caught up to her.

According to the EPD, a traffic safety officer who was monitoring Beltline Highway near the Northwest Expressway at about 10:44 a.m. on January 25 measured a westbound SUV going about 110 miles per hour. EPD said the officer turned on his lights and followed the SUV as it took the Prairie Road exit, and caught up to the vehicle as it approached the intersection with Prairie Road and the on-ramp back to Beltline Highway. Police said the officer briefly activated his siren to clear the intersection and let the driver of the SUV know an officer was behind them.

Police said that as the SUV reached the intersection, an otherwise-unrelated vehicle was attempting to pull in to the truck lot for Lane Forest Products, immediately south of the on-ramp. According to police, the SUV abruptly cut this vehicle off to get into the same driveway, nearly causing a collision. Police said the driver of the SUV stopped in the driveway, opened the driver’s door, and began to get out of the car. The EPD said the pursuing traffic officer ordered her to stay in the vehicle, and she did so.

Eugene police said that as the officer spoke with the driver, later identified as Kayla Deniese Nice, 34, of Springfield, he noticed signs of possible intoxication. EPD said the officer’s suspicions were confirmed after an investigation. Nice was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, violating the designated speed limit, and driving uninsured.