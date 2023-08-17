 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks dont protect from the harmful
particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may
offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select
a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number
95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators
wont work for children as they dont come in childrens sizes.
People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care
provider before wearing a respirator.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Spirits remain high among those evacuating from wildfires

Those displaced from the Bedrock and Lookout fires remain in high spirits as they continue to shelter at Lowell High School

LOWELL, Ore. – The Red Cross shelter in Lowell for those displaced from the Bedrock and Lookout Fires continues to fill, but despite the uncertain circumstances, morale remains high.

Gary Brabham has been at the shelter since August 14. He said that through the American Red Cross, he can get three meals a day, showers, and care for his cat.

“These people, they do it all,” Brabham said. “These people are wonderful, so they’ve done a really good job here.”

Lowell High School sees more evacuees

More people are being evacuated due to the Bedrock and Lookout fires and sent to shelter at Lowell High School.

Donda King is the shelter manager at Lowell High School and a volunteer for the American Red Cross. She said she is seeing some of the highest levels of morale she has ever seen.

“A lot of these people were my clients back in 2020 when we had the big fire, and they kind of have an idea of what to expect,” King said. “They’ve been supportive of their situation, appreciative of the help and support they’ve gotten here at the shelter, and we have just a good group all the way around.”

American Red Cross shelter at Lowell High School

Those displaced from the Bedrock and Lookout fires are able to shelter at Lowell High School.

Teresa Simmons and Chris Hernandez are sheltering at Lowell High School and sheltered with the Red Cross back in 2020 as well. When asked how they are staying in such high spirits, Simmons responded, “We have got to be. We went through this in 2020.”

“You just have to keep your head up,” Hernandez said. “You can’t let whatever’s going on get to you.”

Simmons and Hernandez said while it is devastating to shelter once again, they’re thankful for all the work everyone is doing.

“All the people in the community sending the food for us and it’s wonderful,” Simmons said.

“These people are wonderful,” Brabham said. “They’ve done a really good job.”

King said that within the past 36 hours, they have seen an increase in the number of people evacuating from the Lookout Fire, but evacuees from both fires continue. The Red Cross said there is still plenty of room for people who need the space, and if more room is needed, they will accommodate for it.

Jennifer Singh joined the KEZI 9 News team in July 2023 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas for Jennifer, you can email her at jsingh@kezi.com.

