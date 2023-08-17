Spirits remain high among those evacuating from wildfires

LOWELL, Ore. – The Red Cross shelter in Lowell for those displaced from the Bedrock and Lookout Fires continues to fill, but despite the uncertain circumstances, morale remains high.
Gary Brabham has been at the shelter since August 14. He said that through the American Red Cross, he can get three meals a day, showers, and care for his cat.
“These people, they do it all,” Brabham said. “These people are wonderful, so they’ve done a really good job here.”
Donda King is the shelter manager at Lowell High School and a volunteer for the American Red Cross. She said she is seeing some of the highest levels of morale she has ever seen.
“A lot of these people were my clients back in 2020 when we had the big fire, and they kind of have an idea of what to expect,” King said. “They’ve been supportive of their situation, appreciative of the help and support they’ve gotten here at the shelter, and we have just a good group all the way around.”
Teresa Simmons and Chris Hernandez are sheltering at Lowell High School and sheltered with the Red Cross back in 2020 as well. When asked how they are staying in such high spirits, Simmons responded, “We have got to be. We went through this in 2020.”
“You just have to keep your head up,” Hernandez said. “You can’t let whatever’s going on get to you.”
Simmons and Hernandez said while it is devastating to shelter once again, they’re thankful for all the work everyone is doing.
“All the people in the community sending the food for us and it’s wonderful,” Simmons said.
King said that within the past 36 hours, they have seen an increase in the number of people evacuating from the Lookout Fire, but evacuees from both fires continue. The Red Cross said there is still plenty of room for people who need the space, and if more room is needed, they will accommodate for it.