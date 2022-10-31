Spooky weather not enough to stop Trick-or-Treaters in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. --- Rainy conditions did not stop some Eugene families from Trick-or-Treating on Monday.
Dozens of families lined a Cardiff Street neighborhood in their costumes, going door-to-door. For the children, it was all about the candy and showing the world their costumes. For the adults, however, it was an opportunity to build a sense of community.
One of the main attractions this year was Levi Stoffal’s house. Every Halloween for the past five years, he and his partner have been adding to the display outside of their home.
"[It] started out, I had a couple decorations that my mom gave me, and then the first year we had 400 and something Trick-or-Treaters,” he said. “So that's when we kind of knew that it was going to be a pretty big thing."
He says he's spent thousands of dollars on decorations since then, buying things like skeletons, headstones, spiders and more.
"I see something and I like it. I'll just kind of figure out in my mind where I'm going to put it,” he said.
He said it's become such a draw, they were anticipating upwards of a thousand visitors on Monday.
KEZI 9 News wasn't able to get the official count on how many visited, however everyone who stopped by seemed to be in good spirits, despite the spooky weather.
"We're loving all the costumes, you know we're excited. We're happy to be here,” said Ezra Collins, dressed in a clown costume.
Jessica Collins agreed.
“Everyone's smiling. Having a good time,” she added.
The finishing touch of Stoffal’s display was a QR code on a banner, dedicated to Saint Jude Children's Hospital's "Skeleton's for Hope '' campaign.
