Spooky weather not enough to stop Trick-or-Treaters in Eugene

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 14 to 16 ft at 14 to 16 seconds, and northwest winds 10 to
15 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 14
seconds, and west winds 10 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 14 to 16 ft at 14 to 16 seconds, and northwest winds 10 to
15 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 14
seconds, and west winds 10 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Spooky weather not enough to stop Trick-or-Treaters in Eugene

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore.  ---  Rainy conditions did not stop some Eugene families from Trick-or-Treating on Monday.

halloween

Dozens of families lined a Cardiff Street neighborhood in their costumes, going door-to-door. For the children, it was all about the candy and showing the world their costumes. For the adults, however, it was an opportunity to build a sense of community.

One of the main attractions this year was Levi Stoffal’s house. Every Halloween for the past five years, he and his partner have been adding to the display outside of their home. 

"[It] started out, I had a couple decorations that my mom gave me, and then the first year we had 400 and something Trick-or-Treaters,” he said. “So that's when we kind of knew that it was going to be a pretty big thing."

He says he's spent thousands of dollars on decorations since then, buying things like skeletons, headstones, spiders and more. 

"I see something and I like it. I'll just kind of figure out in my mind where I'm going to put it,” he said.

He said it's become such a draw, they were anticipating upwards of a thousand visitors on Monday.

KEZI 9 News wasn't able to get the official count on how many visited, however everyone who stopped by seemed to be in good spirits, despite the spooky weather.

"We're loving all the costumes, you know we're excited. We're happy to be here,” said Ezra Collins, dressed in a clown costume.

Jessica Collins agreed. 

“Everyone's smiling. Having a good time,” she added. 

The finishing touch of Stoffal’s display was a QR code on a banner, dedicated to Saint Jude Children's Hospital's "Skeleton's for Hope '' campaign.

You can find out more information about how to donate to that fund here.

 

 

Recommended for you