Spooky weather not enough to stop Trick-or-Treaters in Eugene

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 14 to 16 ft at 14 to 16 seconds, and northwest winds 10 to 15 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 14 seconds, and west winds 10 to 15 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. Small Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&