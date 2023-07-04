Spread of Moon Mountain fire halted; more crews arrive as 40 acres scorched

EUGENE, Ore. – Numerous firefighting agencies have arrived to put a stop to a fire in a park near Eugene. Forestry officials say that although spread of the fire has stopped for now, nearby areas are still under an evacuation notice.

Officials with Eugene Springfield Fire said the Moon Mountain Fire was first reported at about 6:02 p.m. on July 3. ESF quickly responded to Moon Mountain City Park to fight the fire along with several other fire service agencies from all over Lane County. Firefighters said the spread of the fire stopped at about 40 acres and was estimated to be about 60% contained as of 8:39 a.m. on July 4.

Several neighborhoods near Moon Mountain, including Pinerock Drive, Moon Mountain Drive, Laurel Hill Drive, Snowberry Road, Rockcress Drive and others, are under a Level One “Get Ready!” evacuation notice. ESF said several houses on Snowberry Road and Woodfern Lane have been evacuated, and they are holding off flames that are about 500 feet away from homes.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said they took overall command of the response to the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. ODF said nearly 70 firefighters are on the fire as of July 4, with more on the way. With temperatures nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit and gusts of wind expected to reach up to 25 miles per hour on July 4, fire danger is extremely high, and the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning that will last until the night of July 5.

Firefighting officials ask the public to be extremely careful this Independence Day holiday and follow all fire regulations to try to avoid starting a wildfire.