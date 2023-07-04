Spread of Moon Mountain fire halted; more crews arrive as 40 acres scorched

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

...HOT, DRY, UNSTABLE, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS TO IMPACT MUCH OF
SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND,
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 604 AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind, low relative humidity, and unstable conditions,
which is in effect until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA...
In Oregon,
- Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley.

In Washington,
- Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* TIMING...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...North 6 to 14 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest
winds developing this afternoon, persisting well into tonight.
Winds diminishing for a few hours Wednesday morning, then
increasing west-northwest winds 6 to 14 mph with gusts up to 30
mph late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent this afternoon, then
15 to 20 percent Wednesday afternoon. Humidity recovery will be
poor to moderate Tuesday night.

* HAINES...5 (moderate) to 6 (high).

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible,
especially from established fires. Outdoor burning is not
recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Check with your local fire agency to see whether burning and/or
firework restrictions are in place. Even if burning is legal, do
not leave any type of fire unattended.

Spread of Moon Mountain fire halted; more crews arrive as 40 acres scorched

Moon Mountain Fire

EUGENE, Ore. – Numerous firefighting agencies have arrived to put a stop to a fire in a park near Eugene. Forestry officials say that although spread of the fire has stopped for now, nearby areas are still under an evacuation notice.

Officials with Eugene Springfield Fire said the Moon Mountain Fire was first reported at about 6:02 p.m. on July 3. ESF quickly responded to Moon Mountain City Park to fight the fire along with several other fire service agencies from all over Lane County. Firefighters said the spread of the fire stopped at about 40 acres and was estimated to be about 60% contained as of 8:39 a.m. on July 4.

Several neighborhoods near Moon Mountain, including Pinerock Drive, Moon Mountain Drive, Laurel Hill Drive, Snowberry Road, Rockcress Drive and others, are under a Level One “Get Ready!” evacuation notice. ESF said several houses on Snowberry Road and Woodfern Lane have been evacuated, and they are holding off flames that are about 500 feet away from homes.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said they took overall command of the response to the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. ODF said nearly 70 firefighters are on the fire as of July 4, with more on the way. With temperatures nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit and gusts of wind expected to reach up to 25 miles per hour on July 4, fire danger is extremely high, and the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning that will last until the night of July 5.

Firefighting officials ask the public to be extremely careful this Independence Day holiday and follow all fire regulations to try to avoid starting a wildfire.

