Spring prescribed burns to commence soon on Willamette National Forest

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – U.S. Forest Service officials announced on Thursday that spring prescribed burns will begin in the coming weeks on the Willamette National Forest.
The burns will encompass about 600 acres, dependent upon the development of weather and fuels conditions, Forest Service officials said.
“Prescribed burning uses low intensity fire to remove hazardous fuels and replicate the natural fire disturbance process under strictly defined weather and fuels conditions” says Chris Donaldson, a deputy fire staff officer for the Forest Service. “These types of projects reduce risk and can increase habitat diversity across the landscape.”
Forest Service officials said that fire managers will closely monitor temperature, humidity, and wind conditions to ensure safe conditions for prescribed burns. Smoke conditions will also be watched to minimized impacts to roads and communities, officials said.
The Forest Service said that prescribed burns are a valuable tool used for improving forest health and improving forest resiliency by using controlled, low-intensity fires for the reduction of undergrowth and post-harvest organic materials. Doing so reduces the risks of future wildfire events and helps maintain healthy forests, officials said.
Forest Service officials will provide specific information via their Facebook page.