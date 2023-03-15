Spring Whale Watch returns to Oregon Coast starting March 28

OREGON COAST, Ore. – Oregon State Park officials will host a spring Whale Watch Week starting Tuesday, March 28, and continuing through Sunday, April 2.

Oregon State Parks officials said that trained volunteers will be present from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at 17 of the state’s best sites along the coast to help visitors spot whales, share information and answer questions.

“Spring is a great time for whale watching because the gray whales are usually closer to shore on their return trip, typically around a mile or so out, and the weather is a little warmer for visitors,” said Park Ranger Peter McBride.

Oregon State Park officials said that thousands of gray whales pass through Oregon’s waters each spring as they journey home from calving lagoons in Mexico.

The Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, through Sunday, April 2, state park officials said. The center features interactive exhibits and panoramic ocean views, Oregon State Park officials said.

Oregon State Parks hosted their first Whale Watch Week since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in late December 2022.

Binoculars are provided for visitors, park officials said. Safety guidelines can be found here

A map of the volunteer-staffed sites is available online.