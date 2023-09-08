Springfield Block Party brings family fun to the heart of town

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – The fourth annual Springfield Block Party kicked off along Main Street on Friday, bringing family fun to the heart of town.
The fourth annual Springfield Block Party started at about 5 p.m. on September 8 and went until 9 p.m. that night. Organizers said more than 3,000 people attended in 2022, and thousands more were excited to attend this year’s party. Organizers like Benjamin Wilkinson said the party is a chance for people to discover – or to rediscover – what Springfield is all about.
“I think it's a testament to how much Springfield really needs to gather, right, we love our Downtown, and we often talk about how great Springfield is,” Wilkinson said. “But we rarely get to get together as a community in that way, particularly in the streets.”
Wilkinson said safety was a top priority for the party. He said the city and Springfield Police Department went out of their way to make sure the block party went off without any problems. Main Street was closed for the party, the first time the major roadway was ever closed for an event. Block party organizers encouraged those attending to have a good time, but to do so responsibly.
The block party is special not just because of the closeness of the community but also because of the economic benefits it brings. More than 70 local businesses and organizations were involved in setting up the event, and many local businesses stayed open to find new customers who might become regulars. Organizers said it allowed for people to discover a side of Springfield they might not have been too familiar with.
“We want everybody to come, and so my favorite part about this evening is getting to see everybody come together,” Wilkinson said. “Getting to connect with parts of Springfield, that I don't get to hang out with very often and also getting all those business owners and community members down here together right, to do something united so we feel like we're in this together.”
The block party featured food, games, music and fun for the whole family including a bouncy house for kids, all made possible by the collaboration of many local businesses and sponsors.