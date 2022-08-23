Springfield business picking up the pieces after truck crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a devastating truck crash that knocked out a support pillar in the corner of Budget Blinds in Springfield on Sunday, the business has started on efforts to repair the damage and get back to work.
Security camera footage from Budget Blinds at 177 58th St. shows a truck barreling into the corner of the building at 9:34 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. The crash shattered windows and took out a support beam, making a mess of the interior. Footage shows a man climbing out of the driver’s side door, retrieving a backpack from inside the truck and calmly walking away from the scene of the crash.
Mark Enockson, the owner of Budget Blinds, said he got a call from Springfield police about five minutes after the crash, and rushed down to the business. Despite the catastrophic damage, he says it could have been much worse.
“When I first heard about this, I was like well, thankfully, I'm doing a lot of additional build here that hadn't done that yet,” Enockson said. “In about two weeks we're adding another business to this, a kitchen tune-up. So, there would be a lot more displays he could've crashed into if he would’ve done it a couple weeks later.”
Enockson said most of the damage was cleaned up earlier on the morning of August 23, and it should be all cleaned up soon. While the missing support beam is a concern, a temporary pillar has been put in place to support the building until permanent repairs can be carried out. Enockson said insurance should cover all the damages, but it could be months until the place is fully repaired. Despite the wreck, Budget Blinds is still open for business as usual.
Springfield police identified the driver as Richard Dean Scanlon. He was arrested shortly after the crash on charges of property damage, hit-and-run and an unrelated warrant.