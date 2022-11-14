Springfield city officials in talks to renovate downtown building, construct new housing

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Economic Development Agency Board is in talks with an apartment company to support a construction development in downtown Springfield that would include new housing.
According to an agenda for a meeting to be held at about 7:35 p.m. on November 14, in May 2021 SEDA loaned $2 million to Blue McKenzie Apartment LLC to support a “mixed-use, market rate project in Downtown Springfield.” Documents show the project would convert the Springfield Buick building, which closed in 2019, on the site into a restaurant or brewery. Plans show development would also include an eight-story building with space for businesses in the ground floor and more than 80 residential units above that. The development would be located on the corner of Seventh Street and A Street, on the same block as the post office.
According to the agenda, several factors including rising labor costs and scarcity of supplies and contractors have led to numerous delays and increased costs for the project. As such, in January 2022 SEDA and Blue McKenzie mutually agreed to delay using the money disbursed by the May 2021 loan in an effort to mitigate the increasing cost of the project. At a meeting planned for 7:35 p.m. on November 14, SEDA and Blue McKenzie will discuss delaying repayment of the May 2021 loan for six months, and discuss a new construction loan to be used for the construction itself.
