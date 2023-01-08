Springfield diner comes together to buy RV for homeless man

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.—A homeless man will soon have a roof over his head, all thanks to an owner of a local diner and its customers.
Addi Farnsworth, owner of Addi's Diner, was able to raise $1,500 in three months to buy Bob Ady an RV.
"Finally came to the spot where I needed help, and this is a beautiful experience," Ady said.
Ady has been homeless for several years, and back in 2009, he started coming to the diner in Springfield almost every day.
"He came in here, and we just started feeding him," Farnsworth said.
Farnsworth said Ady started to become like family, but things really took a turn about a year ago.
"He got bit by a spider and ended up in the hospital and after he was released, he kind of needed somewhere to be, and we put him up in the corner of the parking lot with a tent and cover," Farnsworth said.
But things didn't stop there.
"The need grew, and so did we," Farnsworth said.
This is where a jar comes into play, with the mission to raise enough money to buy Ady an RV so he no longer has to sleep outside in his tent.
"We put a jar out, and customers would put a couple of dollars in here and there," Farnsworth said.
She said the jar quickly filled up and only took about three months to reach their goal, one family went above and beyond.
"We have a family that gave us a really wonderful deal on an RV; they no longer needed it and were moving out of town. They saw our jar and said we've got the perfect one. We went and looked at it, and it was. Now, we're just looking for somewhere to put it," Farnsworth said.
Both Farnsworth and Ady hope their story will be an inspiration to help others and to spread love and kindness to everyone.
"Giving is much better than receiving; it's very rewarding," Farnsworth said.
Ady said this was a life-changing moment that he will never forget.
"Help out people who need help; this was a community deal. It's huge," Ady said.