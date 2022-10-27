Springfield Drone Team talks new program, weighs in on any suspicious activity

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department Drone Team is hoping to bring light to their new drone program.
As talk around the community stirs up about suspicious drone activity, there's some things to know about the new technology.
Springfield resident Andy Cole said a few months ago, he looked out his window and saw a drone staring him in the face.
"I looked out the window, and I could actually see it fly and spin around like it was looking through the windows, and it left after. It was unusual," Cole said.
Officer Tony Del Castillo said the drones are not something to spy on anybody, but instead are a tool that has come up recently to fight crime.
"The nice thing about drones is we can get up in the air, and we can cover a lot of territory fast. I'm really liking the drone thing; the evolution of it is just going so fast, like, 'oh, we can use it for this, we can use it for that,'" Del Castillo said.
Del Castillo said if you see a suspicious drone, call the police. Do not throw things at it or try and take it out.
"It's a big, big no no to down a drone. Call up law enforcement. We have a set of standards that we can go out and look for them, whoever is flying the drone, talk with them and make sure they are within the state laws and FAA laws," Del Castillo.
Most recently, their team helped Eugene police make an arrest by using their drone, allowing them to have a birds-eye view and help the officers on the ground. The infrared camera lets the drone operator see where a suspect is headed a whole lot easier.
"We can change to different temperature platforms when we are out looking for maybe a lost person or a suspect that's run. We can use the thermal camera to see in complete darkness," Del Castillo said.
The team also uses a smaller drone for inside searches, giving officers a real-time view if danger is ahead.
"We can fly the drone in first and say, 'yeah, there is nobody with a weapon, right here,' before an officer actually goes in," Del Castillo said.
But Del Castillo said with all the benefits come boundaries.
"By federal law, we aren't allowed to fly higher than 400 feet above ground level," Del Castillo said.
He also said the Drone Team is only allowed to record in certain situations.
"We only start recording when we get to a point where what we are looking at has some evidentiary value," Del Castillo said.
While their drone team is just a few months old, Del Castillo said they've already seen the technology be a tremendous asset, helping them catch suspects quicker and making the job safer.