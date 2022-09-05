Springfield, Eugene police arrest assault suspect after standoff

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Multiple officers with the Springfield and Eugene Police Departments were able to peacefully resolve a standoff at 21st Street and A Street, and reportedly arrested a man suspected of shooting a woman in the head.
According to the Springfield Police Department, SPD officers responded to reported shooting on September 4 in the 100 block of 16th Street. Police said they found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, and she is currently in stable condition despite her life-threatening injuries, according to police. They add that detectives at the scene of the shooting were able to identify Howard Stone Coburn, 35, as the prime suspect in the shooting.
At approximately 9 a.m. on Monday, September 5, several police vehicles arrived to an address on A Street to serve an arrest warrant for Coburn. The suspect reportedly barricaded himself in a house. Nearby businesses were not involved in the situation.
Due to the severity of the initial assault, multiple agencies were on the scene, including a SWAT team, the EPD Drone Team and Explosive Disposal Unit, the SPD Drone Team and the Lane County Sheriff's Office, according to police. Police said a six-hour standoff ensued, which ended when negotiators were able to de-escalate the situation and convince Coburn to come into custody peacefully.
Coburn was taken to the Lane County Jail on charges including third-degree assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and negligently wounding another.