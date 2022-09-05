 Skip to main content
Springfield, Eugene police serving warrant on 21st and A Street

  • Updated
21st and A Street warrant service

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Multiple officers with the Springfield and Eugene Police Departments are present at 21st Street and A Street, and are reportedly trying to arrest a suspect barricaded in a house.

21st and A Street warrant service SPD truck

The police action began at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday, September 5. Several police vehicles arrived to an address on A Street, reportedly to serve an arrest warrant for an assault suspect. The suspect has reportedly barricaded himself in a house and police are working to convince him to come out peacefully. A strong police presence is still in the area; residents are advised to avoid the locale.

21st and A Street warrant service police presence

This is a developing story. Stick with KEZI 9 News for the latest.

