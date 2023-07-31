 Skip to main content
Springfield family displaced after devastating house fire

  Updated
  • 0

The Springfield community is stepping up to help Mandy Macy and Pete Kumle get back on their feet after a fire devastated their home.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Springfield residents Mandy Macy and Pete Kumle suffered the unthinkable on July 29 after their home of four years was devastated by a house fire.

Although not confirmed, they are saying an electrical issue may have caused the fire.

Mandy and Pete, along with their five children between six and 18 years old, lost nearly everything in the fire, including their family dog.

Mandy is known for her bartending job and position of assistant manager at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3965. She has been with the post for seven years serving war veterans and volunteering at local events.

Jayma Albert, manager of the VFW canteen, has been working with Mandy and her family for years. She said Mandy and Pete have always been there for the VFW and this is a devastating loss for their family.

“This is not just friends. This is somebody that’s worked faithfully for veterans for seven years,” Albert said. “They volunteer for every barbecue, for every single event, they have five children, and their family means everything to them.”

Albert said she was on the phone with the family and people who were reaching out the entire night of the fire, and outreach from the entire bar community in Springfield came fast. Establishments are coming up with ways to help the family.

Conway’s Restaurant and Lounge decided just hours after they heard about the fire they were going to donate 100% of their food sale profits from the following week directly to the family.

Shayla Landeros, co-owner of Conway’s, said when she heard about what the family was going through, she knew right away that she had to help. She said this is how communities should be coming together.

“We’re a community, and without our community our businesses are nothing, and they’re everything, and she’s a bartender,” Landeros said. “To us, that means everything.”

Mandy and her family are currently staying in tents in a backyard while they figure out their next steps.

Support for the family is prevalent on social media, as a GoFundMe made by Albert has been circulating on Facebook. The goal of the fundraiser is at $5,000 and there is still a long way to go.

Mandy and her family are staying resilient and Mandy continues to show up to work each day.

Their family is extremely appreciative of all the support and donations they’ve received so far. Friends and family said even $1 makes a difference.

Jennifer Singh joined the KEZI 9 News team in July 2023 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas for Jennifer, you can email her at jsingh@kezi.com.

