Springfield fix-it fair gives opportunity to repair household items

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Lane County residents looking to keep household items in use and out of the trash will have an opportunity to get their stuff fixed on Friday.
WasteWise Lane County and Toolbox Project, a local non-profit organization, are hosting the first fix-it fair in Springfield’s Academy of Arts and Academics on May 12 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Event organizers said the free public event will promote reuse and repair by offering an opportunity to have household items repaired by volunteer fixers. Participants can save money and keep stuff out of the landfill by watching and learning repair skills.
Organizers said the fix-it fair in Springfield will focus on clothing, textile and bike repairs. Repairs will usually take about 30 minutes, and attendees can only bring in items that they can reasonably carry inside. More details are available online.
“These fairs have been very popular in Eugene for several years, so we are excited to help the concept branch out to more rural areas,” said Waste Reduction Outreach Coordinator Daniel Hiestand. “The Toolbox Project has done a wonderful job organizing these fairs over the past several years, so we’re thrilled to coordinate with them on these new events. We’re also grateful to Lane Council of Governments for its financial support; the staff and students at The Academy of Arts and Academics for hosting and participating in the fair; and the many event volunteers and fixers who make this possible—including local nonprofit Shift Community Cycles.”