Springfield grandmother, grandson team up to go viral on Tik Tok

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Meet Ginny Glassman... or as she’s better known on Tik Tok, Radical Granny.
The 89-year-old Springfield resident has some 80,000 followers on her account, which is run by her 12-year-old grandson, Jace. The duo teamed up to create content that range from such popular trends as ‘hitting the griddy’ to Glassman making a basketball shot and dancing in celebration.
That last video has over 11.3 million views so far.
“I'm pleased for my grandson, mostly,” Glassman said. “(It) doesn't mean much of anything to me, to tell you the truth, but it's nice for him that he came up with an idea that...actually got a lot of viewers.”
It all began one day when Jace was visiting her at her house and asked Glassman if she would do a “griddy.” She didn’t know what that was, but Jace explained it and she agreed to go make a layup at the basketball hoop in a nearby park and do a celebratory griddy.
Glassman said it wasn’t that easy. She tried to make a layup and her feet didn’t leave the ground. She tried to shoot flat-footed, and the ball didn’t even reach the backboard. Jace told her to just do a griddy, so griddies she did.
Just before leaving the park, Jace asked her to try one last time, and as luck would have it, she sunk the basket. No doubt, her joy at having made the shot inspired her “griddy” all the more.
Glassman said she and Jace have made a few other things. She said he’s been patient with her, since it takes her a while to get the hang of doing what he’s asked, but it’s worked out so far.
Glassman said she’s enjoyed making the Tik Toks with her grandson, and Jace’s mom comes along to join in on the fun, too. Spending time together has been the best part of making Tik Toks with Jace, especially the laughter they share when she tries to do things she just can’t do.
Radical Granny can be seen online on TikTok