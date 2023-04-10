Springfield High student helping to make marathon medals using old Hayward wood

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Medals for this year’s Eugene Marathon event are made all the more meaningful, thanks to Springfield High School’s wood shop program.
Besides being locally made, the medals also feature repurposed wood that previously served as the bleachers at Hayward Field.
“So, I've been in the wood shop for pretty much the entirety of my senior year, and I started the Eugene Marathon project a couple months ago I think,” said Lucas Paugh, a senior at Springfield High School. “And I enjoy the challenge, I get to try new things, like using the laser and using the resaw, it also shows what it would be like to work in the actual industry.”
Paugh said each medal takes about an hour to make, from the initial cut to the final circle. The bleacher wood is then cut down to about a quarter of an inch on a resaw machine. A laser machine is then used to cut any where from 10 to 29 circles at a time, depending on the size.
Paugh said given runners from all over the world come to participate in the marathon each year, it’s especially meaningful that they will walk away with something he helped create. Paugh also said he’s interested in a career in the forestry industry once he finishes school.
Online registration for this year’s marathon and half marathon is open until Thursday, April 27. The 5K and Kids Duck Dash are happening on Saturday, April 29. The half marathon and marathon will be held on Sunday, April 30.