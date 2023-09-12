Springfield home severely damaged in early morning blaze

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A house fire severely damaged a Springfield home on South 41st Street early on Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.
Eugene Springfield Fire personnel responded at about 3:30 a.m. on September 12 to a home engulfed in flames in the 400 block of South 41st Street. Arriving fire crews found upon their arrival the front of the home fully involved in fire. The fire reportedly started on the front porch and is under continued investigation. The owners of the house were able to safely escape without any injuries, fire officials said.
Fire officials said that during the transition from summer to fall, there’s a possibility of seeing more fires like this one as people begin using space and baseboard heaters as nights get cooler.
"As we transition to the fall time, a lot of people have space heaters, baseboard heaters and things like that, that are around their house,” said Robert Grand, battalion chief for Eugene Springfield Fire. “And a lot of those thermostats are set to the lower temperatures right now. And things get piled up and put around these types of heaters and as the temperatures dip at night those heaters can come on and they can start igniting the materials in front of them."
Fire officials also said they recommend that the public check their smoke alarms for proper operation.