Springfield homeowner talks Christmas lights after thieves stole displays

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- A Springfield homeowner is speaking out tonight after the Grinch took off with some Christmas decorations.
Staci Penn said their family has been going all out for Christmas decorations for the past 20 years, and has never had this happen before.
“They stole three of our displays and ruined all the lights in the yard, and my husband had to come out and fix everything. I just can’t believe that somebody would come by and steal Christmas decorations and vandalize something like that, that makes other people so happy. It’s sad that a few people can ruin it for so many,” Penn said.
But Penn said they aren’t going to let this ruin their Christmas spirit.
“As long as it makes a few people happy, that’s all we want,” Penn said.
Penn said the display started as a fun way to celebrate the holiday with her kids. Then, each year, they kept adding on new displays, and people from all over the community started showing up.
“My husband usually takes a week off of work, and it takes him about a week and a half to get all this put together,” Penn said.
She said when they first started to do this, they were one of the only homes in the area to go all out. But slowly, more homeowners started joining in on the fun over the years.
One of those neighbors is Brandy Huynh, who sets out a huge Christmas display yearly.
“We started doing this in 2016 when we bought the house, and our inspiration was the house a few streets over,” Huynh said.
She said her kids have always loved to go all out, so they just slowly started to collect decorations.
“Every year, it just seems to get a little bit bigger. A lot of limos come by this time of year and party buses, and I think it’s just kind of grown. More and more people are starting to decorate on the street,” Huynh said.
Be sure to stop by Manor Drive in Springfield this Christmas season to see a truly humongous Christmas display.