Springfield Lions donate raffle proceeds to Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – The Springfield Lions Club presented the Springfield Police Department with a check for $6,000 on Monday from their share of proceeds raised from their 2023 raffle.
The Springfield Lions donated the funds to the police department for its Community Help Easing Troubled Times program during an afternoon gathering at the Springfield Police Department on August 28, at which time the local service club also offered their gratitude for SPD’s efforts in helping vulnerable populations in the community and providing emergency care for injured animals.
“People, like the chief said, that are victims of crimes, that they may need a motel room over night or transportation and for us, you go through the Springfield Police Department,” said Darrell Scott, president of the Springfield Lions Club. “It gives us access throughout the community, so that's what the check is for.”
The CHETT program funds, established eight years ago to help with everything from meals to lodging to repairing damage from a crime scene, have been used to help a rape victim and to buy a three-wheel tricycle for an elderly woman after hers was stolen. The CHETT program also helps those who can’t care for their pets.
“Seeing what your CHETT program does… we would like to be involved with the program,” said Scott. “And so today we would like to make a presentation to the Springfield Police Department and we have a check here to give to you. A check in the amount of 6 thousand dollars and we hope that it will go a long way in helping.”
Andrew Shearer, chief of the Springfield Police, said that the department appreciates the support in helping the continuance of the program that provides vital community assistance when needed. He also said it's the most the SPD has received as a donation for the CHETT program.
“Thank you very much, this is far more than we could ever imagine and it's an honor to have organizations like yours right here in the city of Springfield that have been crime victims and we can help in any number of ways,” said Andrew Shearer, police chief for the Springfield Police Department.
Scott said the Lions Club has been an active part of the community for 75 years, providing vision screenings for children and glasses for free. The Lions Club also assisted victims of the Holiday Farm Fire and gives out scholarships for high school students.