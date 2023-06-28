Springfield man apprehended in fatal crash between vehicle and pedestrian, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Authorities said a Springfield man was arrested following a fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian early on Sunday morning.
Springfield Police Department officials said they responded to a 911 call at 1:49 a.m. on June 25 for a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Main Street in Springfield. A vehicle traveling westbound on Main Street struck a pedestrian who was skateboarding in the westbound bicycle lane, police said.
Authorities said that a responding officer observed a dark-colored sedan matching the 911 caller’s description of the fleeing vehicle. After pulling over the vehicle, the officer determined that the driver, identified as Wilber Alexander Grijalva-Ortiz, 21, of Springfield, had been involved in the incident. He was apprehended without incident, police said.
Springfield police officials said that speed and alcohol appeared to been factors in the crash. The westbound side of Main Street was closed for more than four hours following the crash as SPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team conducted their investigation, police said.
Anyone with additional information on the accident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 541-726-3714 or via email.