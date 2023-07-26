Springfield man arrested, accused of sexting with 15-year-old Salem girl

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A Springfield man is behind bars in Salem accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl, the Salem Police Department said.
According to the Salem Police Department, earlier in 2023 detectives learned that Edwin Paul Johnson, 33, of Springfield, was engaging in sexually explicit conversations that included sexually explicit photos and videos with a 15-year-old girl in Salem. Investigators said the conversations took place on the social media platform Instagram. Police said Johnson was arrested on July 25 in Springfield and sent to the Marion County Jail on charges of luring a minor and second-degree online sexual corruption of a child.
The Salem Police Department encouraged parents to learn more about what resources are available to them to help them negotiate difficult conversations with their kids about cell phones and social media. Some resources include Oregon YouthLine, Lane County Health and Human Services, Thorn, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.