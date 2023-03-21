Springfield man arrested at grocery store, charged with armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield Police Department officers arrested a man on the afternoon of Monday who allegedly robbed Winco on Olympic Street with an airsoft handgun.
Springfield police said they heard a report of an armed robbery at Winco at about 1:46 p.m. on March 20. Springfield police said employees confronted a theft suspect who was initially cooperative. The suspect returned to the store with employees, but then pulled out a handgun and threatened them, police said. Authorities said that the suspect left the store on foot with stolen property and discarded his jacket.
Police said officers responded and shortly located a suspect matching a description provided a store employee in a nearby shopping center parking lot. Polices said his jacket was found hidden a short distance away. A store employee identified the suspect as Daniel Woodward, 44, police said.
Police officers said they located an airsoft gun less than 50 feet from where they found Woodward. Police confirmed it to be the weapon used to threaten the store’s employees.
Woodward was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.