Springfield man arrested in stabbing at church, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield man is facing assault and weapons charges following a Sunday morning stabbing incident at a Springfield church, Springfield Police Department said.
Police said they responded to Crossfire Church where they interviewed the man who was stabbed, who sustained non-life-threatening head and neck injuries. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
Springfield police said they found the suspect, John Brian Johnson, 53, of Springfield near the scene. Springfield police said they interviewed Johnson, then arrested him without further incident. He was taken to the Lane County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
KEZI 9 News is working to learn more details on this incident. Tune in at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. to hear from Crossfire Church leadership about the incident.