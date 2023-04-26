Springfield man sentenced for sexually abusing young girl

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 12 back in 2021 has been convicted and sentenced to a quarter-century in prison with no chance of early release.

Back on August 22, 2021, Jessie Lee Wilson, then 36, was arrested by Springfield police after they heard a report regarding a sexual assault. Police said a young girl told them she had been sexually assaulted by an adult male. At the time, Wilson was charged with first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sexual abuse.

On April 26, 2023, a Lane County Deputy District Attorney confirmed that Wilson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the charge of unlawful sexual penetration. In addition, the Deputy D.A. said Wilson will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release and will be on probation for the rest of his life. Court records show Wilson’s charge of sexual abuse was dismissed after the prosecution requested it.