Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 double murder of grandparents

UPDATE: Borden-Cortez was pronounced guilty in court on July 14 and a judge sentenced him to two life sentences in prison, one for each murder. The Lane County District Attorney says he will not be eligible for parole until he has served 50 years in prison.
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Lane County District Attorney’s office announced yesterday that a person suspected of murdering his grandparents pleaded guilty to the charges against him.
The DA’s office says that on May 7, 2021, Eugene police discovered the bodies of Nancy Loucks-Morris, 85, and Gerald Edward Morris, 84, at a home on Green Acres Road and quickly determined that they were murdered. Officials said that later that afternoon detectives had labeled the victims’ grandson, Nicholas Kenneth Borden-Cortez, then 26, as a suspect in the case.
Officials report that police located Borden-Cortez in Springfield and arrested him after a vehicle chase. The DA’s office says that on May 24, 2021, Borden-Cortez was indicted on two charges of first-degree murder.
Borden-Cortez appeared in court yesterday, June 14, and pleaded guilty to both counts of first-degree murder. The DA’s office says that he will likely be sentenced on July 13. He is facing life in prison for both crimes.
