Springfield man sentenced to more than 137 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child

EUGENE, Ore. – A man found guilty of nearly a dozen counts of sexual abuse perpetrated against a child has been sentenced to prison for a period of time far longer than his likely natural lifespan, according to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office and court documents related to the case.

Timothy Eugene Lukehart, 55, was arrested back in December 2021 and charged with numerous felonies including animal abuse, criminal mistreatment, nine separate charges of sexual abuse, and rape, among others. Court documents said that, except for the animal abuse charge, Lukehart committed these crimes against a girl younger than 12 years of age. On March 30, 2023, he was found guilty of all charges by a jury.

In a memorandum sent to the judge in Lukehart’s case by the Lane County District Attorney’s Office, the deputy D.A. outlined a recommendation to give Lukehart the maximum possible sentence. The memorandum clarifies that each charge against Lukehart represented a separate distinct criminal incident. Citing the immense harm done to the victim and their family, and the desire to allow the victim to live in the knowledge that Lukehart would never walk free again, the memorandum recommended each sentence be served consecutively, for a total sentence of just over 184 years.

On April 14, 2023, Lukehart was sentenced to 137 years and 6 months in prison for first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree criminal mistreatment, first-degree animal abuse, three counts of first-degree sodomy, and eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The D.A.’s office acknowledged that a sentence of this length is far longer than Lukehart will likely live, but said it communicates to the community the severity of his crimes and the seriousness with which the justice system takes them.

Lukehart was previously employed at Briggs Middle School as a custodian. When he was arrested back in 2021, the middle school clarified that the had not worked there for some time, and the charges were not connected to the school. Court documents confirm the victim was not connected to the school.