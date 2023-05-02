Springfield man to run 50 miles in one day for Alzheimer's research

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A Springfield man is training to run 50 miles in one day, for his 50th birthday, hoping to raise $50,000 for Alzheimer’s research.
Marc Bickley wants to raise $50,000 in one day for the Alzheimer’s Association. On Thursday, June 15 – his birthday – he’ll set out to run 50 miles on the Junction City High School Track, which is the same track he competed on in high school. Bickley said he works as a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments, and works with a lot of older folks and their families who have both been touched by Alzheimer’s.
Bickley said he’s spent months preparing, and has already lost 50 pounds. He said he’s run up to 15 miles in the past, and has undertaken 90-mile backpacking trips with his son, but he’s never run this many miles before. Now, he claims he’s running about 40 miles every Saturday, and he’s trying to work his way up to 45 before the big event.
"Every weekend, I take my Saturday and I'm on the road by 5 a.m. and I'm working out until about one or two in the afternoon," Bickley said. "Just putting on longer and longer distances, currently I'm at about 38 to 40 miles every Saturday and I'm trying to build up to 45 miles before the big event, and so far I'm on track. "
Bickley will kick off his 50-mile run at 4 a.m. on June 15. He’ll need to run 200 laps around the track, and hopes to wrap up by 6 p.m. that night. If you want to support Bickley in the walk, you can visit the Alzheimer’s Association website.