Springfield mariachi band celebrates 15 years with quinceanera

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A quinceanera’s cultural roots lie in Mexico and Spain as a celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday and a time when she starts to become an adult.
Springfield High School’s mariachi band celebrated 15 years with a traditional quinceanera on June 5. Last year, the band was nominated to go to Washington D.C. and perform in the national Memorial Day parade in 2024 as representatives of the state of Oregon. The band is currently raising money and awareness of the group so they can make that trip of a lifetime happen.
Students say that performing in the band has been a valuable experience in embracing their culture, learn about their heritage, and even learn more Spanish in the process.
Damian Rivera, a senior who plays flute in the band, said that he always wanted to be in mariachi because it’s a part of his heritage. Rivera said that the mariachi band is a part of his school life that also is reflective of his heritage, and it’s filled a void of representation that he previously hadn’t felt.
"It's been a side of who I am that I didn't really know existed until now,” said Rivera, “and it's been just this warm embrace I didn't even know I wanted until I got it, and it's been great."
Though Rivera is graduating this year and won’t be able to play in D.C. with the band, he says he will contribute to help fund the trip.
Fellow senior Christian Castellanos, who plays the guitarron (bass), said he grew up listening to mariachi music and fell in love with it at a very early age. He said he enjoys being part of something with other people who share the same interests and energy with him.
Castellanos also said the music brings him closer to his culture and gives him more confidence to sing in public. On top of that, he said it’s the easiest of his school credits to earn as he enjoys it so much that it doesn’t feel like school work.
Castellanos said he plans on continuing to play mariachi in the future and hopes to start a band in college. He’s going to attend the University of Oregon and major in global studies.