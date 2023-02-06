Springfield may sell property to build affordable housing

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Saint Vincent de Paul is hoping to buy some property in Springfield and turn it into a mobile home park.
The 33-acre lot is located at the end of Linda Lane off Mount Vernon Road. Terry McDonald, the director of St. Vincent de Paul, said they’ve been talking with the city for years about developing a mobile home park. However, there aren’t very many places in the city with enough space for the sort of development St. Vinnies wants to do.
McDonald says the lack of affordable housing is a huge issue in the community.
“The long-term housing units are not what they used to be,” McDonald said. “These are actually very nice homes. To get this kind of price point from the city of Springfield at a dramatically lower price I think is important for the community.”
McDonald says the city and St. Vinnies still have a lot to figure out before the property can be purchased. If the deal happens, St. Vincent de Paul hopes to put about 40 units on the property.