Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 15
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For
the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and south winds
25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the second
Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and west
winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. Gale
Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Small Craft Advisory,
from 1 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Springfield may sell property to build affordable housing

  • Updated
  • 0
Linda Lane and Mount Vernon Road

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Saint Vincent de Paul is hoping to buy some property in Springfield and turn it into a mobile home park.

The 33-acre lot is located at the end of Linda Lane off Mount Vernon Road. Terry McDonald, the director of St. Vincent de Paul, said they’ve been talking with the city for years about developing a mobile home park. However, there aren’t very many places in the city with enough space for the sort of development St. Vinnies wants to do.

McDonald says the lack of affordable housing is a huge issue in the community.

“The long-term housing units are not what they used to be,” McDonald said. “These are actually very nice homes. To get this kind of price point from the city of Springfield at a dramatically lower price I think is important for the community.”

McDonald says the city and St. Vinnies still have a lot to figure out before the property can be purchased. If the deal happens, St. Vincent de Paul hopes to put about 40 units on the property.

