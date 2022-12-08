Springfield officer spots alleged car thief, K-9 tracks him down

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who had allegedly stolen a car days earlier was spotted by police officers and apprehended after a short chase assisted by a police dog, the Springfield Police Department said.
According to SPD, on December 5 officers heard a report of a robbery on West Centennial Boulevard. SPD said a man had approached a coffee shop employee, told her he had a gun, and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t hand over her car keys. SPD said the woman gave the suspect her keys, and the suspect drove off in her vehicle.
On December 7, at about 1 a.m., an SPD officer spotted the stolen vehicle parked near South 41st Street and Camellia Street, according to SPD. Police said a man matching the description of the suspect and an unrelated woman were standing near the vehicle when the officer moved to contact them. SPD said the man ran away when he spotted the officer, fleeing through several residential yards.
Police said several other officers and a K-9 unit were brought in to help find the suspect. SPD said the police dog tracked the suspect through the yards of several homes and eventually found him hiding under a barbeque on a back porch. Police said the man did not comply with orders, and the police dog team had to apprehend him.
SPD says the man, later identified as Kody Mathew Kaulani Jones, 31, of Roseburg, was confirmed to both be in possession of the stolen vehicle and to be the person who had stolen it two days earlier. Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, then sent to the Lane County Jail on charges of second-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding the police by foot, and resisting arrest. SPD said the vehicle was towed to be returned to its rightful owner.