Springfield officer spots alleged car thief, K-9 tracks him down

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
FRIDAY...
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds
and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Will see winds slowly increase from south
to north starting late tonight. Will see a gradual building of
choppy seas with a southwesterly fresh swell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
FRIDAY...
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds
and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Will see winds slowly increase from south
to north starting late tonight. Will see a gradual building of
choppy seas with a southwesterly fresh swell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Springfield officer spots alleged car thief, K-9 tracks him down

  • Updated
  • 0
Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who had allegedly stolen a car days earlier was spotted by police officers and apprehended after a short chase assisted by a police dog, the Springfield Police Department said.

According to SPD, on December 5 officers heard a report of a robbery on West Centennial Boulevard. SPD said a man had approached a coffee shop employee, told her he had a gun, and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t hand over her car keys. SPD said the woman gave the suspect her keys, and the suspect drove off in her vehicle.

On December 7, at about 1 a.m., an SPD officer spotted the stolen vehicle parked near South 41st Street and Camellia Street, according to SPD. Police said a man matching the description of the suspect and an unrelated woman were standing near the vehicle when the officer moved to contact them. SPD said the man ran away when he spotted the officer, fleeing through several residential yards.

Police said several other officers and a K-9 unit were brought in to help find the suspect. SPD said the police dog tracked the suspect through the yards of several homes and eventually found him hiding under a barbeque on a back porch. Police said the man did not comply with orders, and the police dog team had to apprehend him.

SPD says the man, later identified as Kody Mathew Kaulani Jones, 31, of Roseburg, was confirmed to both be in possession of the stolen vehicle and to be the person who had stolen it two days earlier. Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, then sent to the Lane County Jail on charges of second-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding the police by foot, and resisting arrest. SPD said the vehicle was towed to be returned to its rightful owner.

Tags

Recommended for you