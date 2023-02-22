Springfield police arrest barricaded suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield Police Department officers have arrested two suspects with warrants who had allegedly barricaded themselves in a home, according to officers at the scene.
According to SPD officers, a car chase in the morning of February 22 ended in Springfield when the male and female suspects abandoned their vehicle and attempted to elude officers on foot. Police said the suspects, both of whom had active warrants for their arrest, entered a home near G Street and 14th Street and barricaded themselves within. Police were on the scene with K-9 officers and a SWAT team.
According to officers, the suspects were arrested shortly before 1 p.m.
Nearby schools, including Springfield High School, Gateways High School, and Two Rivers - Dos Rios Elementary were placed on lockout out of an abundance of caution. Springfield police said there was no threat to students or staff at the schools. As of about 1 p.m., the lockouts were lifted.
This is a developing situation and details are still unclear. Stick with KEZI for updates as they come to light.