Springfield police arrest May shooting suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man suspected of shooting someone in the leg back in May has been arrested, the Springfield Police Department said.
The SPD said that on May 19, 2022 they responded to a reported shooting incident in the 4400 block of Holly Street. Police said they found a man who had been shot in the leg, and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives said they found evidence at the scene identifying the suspect as Justin Lamar Floyd, 38, of Springfield.
SPD said detectives received a tip about Floyd’s whereabouts on August 11. SPD said detectives observed the address for several hours before they spotted Floyd leaving the residence and driving away. Police said they stopped Floyd’s vehicle and arrested Floyd without incident on a charge of first-degree assault.